Looney put up eight points (4-6 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 loss to the Pistons.

Looney had one of his best performances of the year Wednesday, putting in a strong effort on the glass and on defense. He is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game since December and has secured at least 11 boards in each of the past four games.