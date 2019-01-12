Warriors' Kevon Looney: Fills out stat sheet in win

Looney supplied eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.

Looney was impressive in terms of his production on a per-minute basis, checking off every box for the second consecutive game in his usual complementary role. The fourth-year pro is now averaging 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal over four January games, as he presumably winds down his starting tenure in the wake of the impending return of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles).