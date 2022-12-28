Looney had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 victory over the Hornets.

Looney came up one rebound short of the double-double milestone, a feat he's achieved three times this season. Rebounds are usually not a problem for Looney, but his scoring ability is a serious deficiency and affects his fantasy usability. He's an every-day starter, but Looney is a high-variance fantasy prospect.