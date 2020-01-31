Warriors' Kevon Looney: Game-time call Saturday
Looney (abdomen) is questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Looney is reportedly nearing a return to action from an abdominal injury, though he hasn't taken the court since Dec. 23. He'll need to prove his health in shootaround and pregame activities to gain clearance to play, and he'd likely be on a minutes restriction if he does get the green light.
