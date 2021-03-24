Looney (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) finished with two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 17 minutes Tuesday in the Warriors' 108--98 loss to the 76ers.

Though he missed only one game while he was embedded in the protocol, Looney lost hold of his starting role in his return, as head coach Steve Kerr announced prior to Tuesday's contest that James Wiseman would take over as the Warriors' top center for the rest of the season. Looney was still productive in a backup role, but he'll have a tough time carving out value outside of the deepest of leagues if he typically ends up playing less than 20 minutes per game.