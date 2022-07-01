Looney and the Warriors agreed Friday to a three-year, $25.5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a great payday for Looney, who was coming off a three-year, $15 million deal signed in July of 2019. He was a crucial part of Golden State's title run last season, and he averaged 5.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.4 minutes in his 22 playoff appearances. It remains to be seen how the Warriors handle James Wiseman (knee) presumably starting the year healthy, though the team is obviously in a win-now mindset.