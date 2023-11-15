Looney logged 32 minutes in Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with two points (1-4 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

For the first time all season, Looney moved to the bench Tuesday, as head coach Steve Kerr turned to Dario Saric to inject some more offense to the top unit in the absence of point guard Stephen Curry (knee). Because Draymond Green was ejected less than two minutes into the contest, Looney and Saric (21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes) ended up seeing ample playing time. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr said that it's a "possibility" that Saric may continue to start even once Curry is back in action, but it may not dramatically change Looney's already modest fantasy upside. Even while he had been starting, Looney was averaging just 20.7 minutes per game over his last five appearances before moving to the bench. Looney should be viewed as little more than a streaming option for rebounds in the majority of leagues.