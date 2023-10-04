Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Looney will start at center in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Lakers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

With Draymond Green sidelined with an ankle sprain that could keep him out through the early portion of the regular season, the Warriors will have room on the top unit for both Looney and offseason acquisition Chris Paul. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will round out the starting five Saturday, but Kerr indicated that he plans on trying out different lineups. Once Green is healthy, Looney or Paul could move to the bench based on certain matchups, with Looney perhaps being a preferred option over Paul on the occasions the Warriors oppose teams with more size.