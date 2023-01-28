Looney supplied 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 129-117 win over Toronto.

Looney was back in the starting lineup Friday, falling just two rebounds short of a double-double. With Andrew Wiggins (illness) sidelined for a second straight game, Looney was inserted back into the opening unit after Jonathan Kuminga assumed that role in the previous game. As soon as Wiggins returns, Looney is likely to shift back to the bench, leaving him as nothing more than a rebounds streamer.