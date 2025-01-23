Looney (illness) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Bulls.
Looney exited Wednesday's contest early due to an illness but is good to go Thursday. With Trayce Jackson-Davis (ankle) questionable, Looney could be in store for increased playing time against Chicago.
