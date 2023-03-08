Looney (back) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday with back soreness. The 26-year-old big man has started in 58 of his 65 appearances this season.
