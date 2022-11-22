Looney (rest) will start Monday's game against New Orleans, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney was deemed questionable earlier in the day as the team was considering sitting him out for rest purposes, but he ultimately got the green light to take the court. He's appeared in every game this season for Golden State, averaging 6.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 17 matchups.