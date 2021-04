Looney scored eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with 10 rebounds and two assists in a 119-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Looney grabbed double-digit rebounds for the second time in his last three games. The center should get plenty of opportunities with James Wiseman (knee) likely out for the season. Looney has started the last three games and averaged 5.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 26.9 minutes of action.