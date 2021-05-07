Looney produced two points (1-3 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 118-97 win over the Thunder.

Looney continues to be a rebounding machine while leaving the scoring to his teammates. While not exactly a fantasy standout due to his one-dimensional excellence, Looney has done the best he can to minimize the impact of James Wiseman's season-ending injury. Depending on how the chips fall, Looney will have his hands full with potential playoff opposition from elite centers like Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert. Looney's best numbers have come opposite centers with lesser pedigrees.