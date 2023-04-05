Looney recorded four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 victory over the Thunder.

Looney came off the bench for the third time over his past four appearances and continues to struggle in the scoring department, notching his sixth straight single-digit outing. However, the veteran big man remains a menace on the glass, collecting at least 10 boards in nine of his last 13 appearances, averaging 7.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.2 minutes during that stretch.