Looney had two points (1-1 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Lakers.

Although the Lakers won the rebounding game inside, Looney posted the Warriors' best total off the glass. Looney's scoring will rarely impress, but with a ceiling of 20 rebounds and an average of 8.6 boards over 50 games this season, the center can certainly help fantasy teams in category-scoring formats.