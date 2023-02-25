Looney posted two points (1-1 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over Houston.

Looney was back in the starting lineup Friday, grabbing double-digit rebounds for the fifth consecutive game. Although his role is not what you would typically see from a starting center, Looney does just enough on most nights to warrant attention in standard formats. He is an elite source of boards, while typically scoring at an efficient rate, albeit on low volume.