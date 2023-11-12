Looney contributed two points (1-2 FG), 13 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Looney attempted only two shots in the loss, but he more than satisfied his center requirements with a double-digit rebound total. Although you can never depend on a big scoring night from Looney, he keeps the Warriors from being outmatched in the paint, which will happen occasionally when coach Steve Kerr elects to use a small-ball approach against certain opponents.