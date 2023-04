Looney provided six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to Denver.

With an average of 9.2 rebounds over 79 games, Looney is on pace to have the best seasonal rebound average of his career. Despite that milestone, Steve Kerr occasionally elects to send a smaller first unit onto the court in certain contests, which caps Looney's potential in those instances.