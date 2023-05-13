Looney logged nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Looney came off the bench in the contest but still made a big impact with a team-leading 18 rebounds over 26 minutes. Eight of his boards came on the offensive end, and he finished the Warriors' 13-game playoff run with 4.7 offensive rebounds per contest, second-most in the league. Looney's limitations on offense -- he averaged just 6.5 points in the postseason -- resulted in him taking on a reserve role over the final five contests against the Lakers and emphasizes his one-dimensional skill set, which makes him only a marginal asset in fantasy.