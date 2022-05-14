Looney finished with 4 points (2-7 FG), 22 rebounds, five assists and one block in the 110-96 win over Memphis on Friday.
Looney got the start at center for Game 6 and grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds with half of them coming on the offensive glass. The UCLA product helped Golden State outrebound Memphis 70-44 and should remain impactful in the Western Conference Finals.
