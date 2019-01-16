Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs career-high 12 boards in win

Looney produced nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 win over the Nuggets.

Looney collected a career high rebounding total while falling one point shy of a double-double. The 22-year-old big man will hold down the starting gig for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, but with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) scheduled to make his season debut on Friday versus the Clippers, Looney's production seems bound to take a hit going forward.