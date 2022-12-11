Looney registered seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 win over the Celtics.

Looney didn't do much on offense Saturday, scoring just seven points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field, five of which came in the first half. Instead, the Warriors' big man focused on dominating the glass, grabbing eight rebounds in the first half and another seven over the final two quarters for a game-high 15 boards on the night. Looney has grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of his last five contests, though he's failed to score in double figures during that stretch.