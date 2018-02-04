Warriors' Kevon Looney: Has broken tooth, stays in game
Looney sustained a broken tooth during Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney was examined by team doctors and was deemed good to get back in the game.
