Looney ended with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 116-107 victory over Denver.

Looney played a season-high 31 minutes, something that could become a bit of a trend moving forward. While there has been no firm update on James Wiseman (knee), there is a decent chance he misses the rest of the season. If that is the case, Looney is likely to play a larger role, although, he should really be viewed as just a streaming option as opposed to a must-roster asset.