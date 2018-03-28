Warriors' Kevon Looney: Hauls in 11 boards Tuesday

Looney posted eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 loss to the Pacers.

Looney's rebound total led all players on the night, and he offered some serviceable scoring contributions alongside it. The third-year forward has now seen at least 20 minutes in eight of the last nine games, but his opportunities figure to shrink to an extent upon Draymond Green's expected return from an illness this Thursday against the Bucks.