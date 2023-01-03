Looney finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime victory over the Hawks.

Looney grabbed a season-high 20 boards and notched his fourth double-double of the campaign, but the highlight of his night was tipping in the game-winning shot as time expired in the second overtime. Looney's positive impact on Golden State goes largely unnoticed in fantasy, but the veteran big man is still capable of breakout showings on occasion. Across 38 appearances, Looney is averaging 6.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.1 minutes per game.