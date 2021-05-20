Looney tallied six points (3-6 FG), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 103-100 loss to the Lakers in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

The 13 boards matched a season high for Looney, who has now cleared double digits in the category in five of his last seven outings. The 25-year-old typically fills a low-usage role on offense for Golden State that caps his fantasy upside, but he's valued on the defensive end and is underrated as a passer. Looney's steady presence on the top unit has been a major reason why the Warriors haven't missed a beat since No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman (knee) was lost for the season in mid-April.