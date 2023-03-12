Looney finished with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, five steals and four assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 125-116 overtime win over the Bucks.

Looney had moved to the bench in Golden State's previous two games and fell under the 20-minute mark on both occasions, but he saw a big spike in playing time Saturday while moving back into the starting five in the absences of Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle). Though he was uncharacteristically inefficient from the field, Looney made a major impact on the defensive end, becoming the first Warriors player since 1996 to record at least 15 boards and five steals in a single game. Wiggins seems on track to miss more games, but since Kuminga could be back as soon as Monday against the Suns, Looney can't be counted on to maintain a 30-plus-minute or even a 25-plus-minute role, in spite of his impressive showing Saturday.