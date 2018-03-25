Warriors' Kevon Looney: In starting lineup Sunday
Looney will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With injuries still plaguing the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr will switch up his starting five yet again. With Looney in the starting five, rookie Jordan Bell will head back to the bench, but both will likely play around 25 minutes during Sunday's contest.
More News
