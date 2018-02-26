Warriors' Kevon Looney: Inactive Monday

Looney will be a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Knicks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney has seen a handful of minutes per game over the last month or so, but with Jordan Bell (ankle) back from injury, that pushes him out of the rotation entirely. Fantasy owners can continue to avoid Looney barring any unforeseen injuries higher up on the depth chart.

