Looney will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney will return to the second unit as the Warriors opted to put a small-ball first unit out of Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. Looney started the Warriors' final four games before the All-Star break, averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over 23.7 minutes.