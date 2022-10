Looney ended Tuesday's 134-105 loss to Phoenix with six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds and three assists over 17 minutes.

Looney barely saw the floor in the second half, a victim of not only the blowout but also being outplayed. While he is firmly entrenched as the starting center for the Warriors, there is basically zero upside when it comes to fantasy value. At best, Looney should be viewed as a low-risk, backend option in deeper formats only.