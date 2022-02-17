Looney totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Looney isn't typically much of a scorer, but he notched his first double-digit scoring effort in six games Wednesday despite missing five of eight free-throw attempts. The big man led Golden State with nine boards, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Looney has been pretty good on the glass with a career-high 7.6 rebounds per game, but he doesn't produce enough in any other area to be a consistent fantasy asset.