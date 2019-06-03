Warriors' Kevon Looney: Leaves with chest injury
Looney left Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors due to a left chest contusion and is questionable to return.
Looney suffered the injury in the first half in a collision under the basket and was seen icing it on the bench. If Looney cannot return, DeMarcus Cousins will likely be leaned on to play heavy minutes in the second half.
