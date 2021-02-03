Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's loss to the Celtics he expects Looney to be sidelined "the next couple games," Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old suffered the left ankle sprain during the first half Tuesday and is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury Wednesday. James Wiseman (wrist) is already out for the next week, so the Warriors are left with no true centers on the roster with Looney also unavailable. Kerr will need to employ small-ball lineups with Eric Paschall, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson set to see plenty of frontcourt work.