Warriors' Kevon Looney: Likely starter at center
Looney is expected to open the season as the Warriors' starting center, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "Yeah, Looney probably starts [at center]," coach Steve Kerr said Monday after the team announced Willie Cauley-Stein is dealing with a mid-foot sprain.
It's unclear which way Kerr was leaning prior to Cauley-Stein's injury, but it appears that's tipped the scales in favor of Looney, who signed a new deal with the Warriors this summer. Of the two, Cauley-Stein is the more productive fantasy option, but Looney may be the better real-life fit for the Warriors' defensive scheme. Once Cauley-Stein is healthy, the pair figure to split minutes at the five relatively evenly.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Planning to take threes•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returning to Golden State•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Taking part in pregame warmups•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 6•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Believes he can play Thursday•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...