Warriors' Kevon Looney: Likely starter at center

Looney is expected to open the season as the Warriors' starting center, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "Yeah, Looney probably starts [at center]," coach Steve Kerr said Monday after the team announced Willie Cauley-Stein is dealing with a mid-foot sprain.

It's unclear which way Kerr was leaning prior to Cauley-Stein's injury, but it appears that's tipped the scales in favor of Looney, who signed a new deal with the Warriors this summer. Of the two, Cauley-Stein is the more productive fantasy option, but Looney may be the better real-life fit for the Warriors' defensive scheme. Once Cauley-Stein is healthy, the pair figure to split minutes at the five relatively evenly.