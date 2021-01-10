Looney (hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Looney was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but coach Steve Kerr said that he'll likely play against Toronto. The team will see how he fares during pregame warmups, but Looney appears to be on the right track.
