Warriors' Kevon Looney: Listed out for Tuesday
Looney (abdomen) won't play Tuesday against the Spurs.
Looney is set to miss his fourth straight matchup while dealing with an abdominal strain. His next chance to return will come Thursday in Minnesota. With Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) also out, the Warriors will be short-handed Tuesday evening at center.
