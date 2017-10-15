Warriors' Kevon Looney: Makes four field goals Friday
Looney collected nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds across 18 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Kings.
Looney's 18 minutes Friday was the most he played during a single game this preseason because both Kevin Durant (illness) and Andre Iguodala (back) didn't play. If the 21-year-old makes the official 15-man roster, he'll likely have trouble seeing the court since most of the players on the Warriors from the 2016-17 season are returning this year.
