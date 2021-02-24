Looney collected two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds, four assists and one block in a victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Looney returned to the starting lineup after missing 11 games due to an ankle injury. The center played 20 minutes, and was able to tie his season-high assist total. James Wiseman also returned from a wrist injury Tuesday, so expect Looney to split the team's center minutes with the rookie moving forward.