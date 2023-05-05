Looney (illness) is expected to play but will come off the bench for Thursday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Lakers, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After grabbing a career-high 23 rebounds in Game 1, Looney will be shifted to the second unit and is feeling under the weather. Although he is expected to play, it's unclear how many minutes he will see, and his effectiveness could be hampered by the illness. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere given the uncertain nature of Looney's workload and status.