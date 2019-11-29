Warriors' Kevon Looney: May return Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said he hopes Looney (hamstring) will return for Monday's game in Atlanta, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Looney was already ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat and will also be unavailable Sunday versus the Magic, but his absence could end there at 20 games. The 23-year-old may face some restrictions given how long he's been sidelined, but he eventually figures to reclaim the starting role at center.