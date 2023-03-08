Looney ended Tuesday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes.

Looney held a starting five spot for six straight games prior to his move to the bench Tuesday, and he didn't fare particularly well with the role change. His four points marked his second straight game failing to reach double digits, also logging his second-fewest minutes in a game he's appeared in this season. Looney notably was dealing with a back issue leading up to the contest, so it's possible that issue also had a hand in his struggles.