Warriors' Kevon Looney: Minimal impact in spot-start

Looney had just two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Looney moved into the starting lineup Sunday, replacing the injured Marquese Chriss (calf). Despite the promotion, Looney was unable to have an impact and still only played 19 minutes. Given the circumstances, the fact he played fewer than 20 minutes would indicate he is a long way off being a standard league fantasy asset.