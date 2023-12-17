Looney amassed four points (2-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 victory over Brooklyn.

Looney managed just four points in the win, adding seven rebounds in another modest performance. Even with Draymond Green (suspension) out, Looney has not been able to make the most of a favorable situation. His lack of offensive versatility and an inability to produce on the defensive end means he should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration.