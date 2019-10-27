Warriors' Kevon Looney: Missing at least two games

Looney (hamstring) won't travel for Golden State's upcoming two-game road trip in Oklahoma City and New Orleans, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney exited Thursday's game against the Clippers due to right hamstring tightness, but it's apparently related to a neuropathic issue he's been battling for a couple years, per Murdock. The 23-year-old is set to see "a team of specialists" for the injury, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, indicating the potential for the absence to extend beyond two games.