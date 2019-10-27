Warriors' Kevon Looney: Missing at least two games
Looney (hamstring) won't travel for Golden State's upcoming two-game road trip in Oklahoma City and New Orleans, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney exited Thursday's game against the Clippers due to right hamstring tightness, but it's apparently related to a neuropathic issue he's been battling for a couple years, per Murdock. The 23-year-old is set to see "a team of specialists" for the injury, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, indicating the potential for the absence to extend beyond two games.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't return Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting in season opener•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Should be back for season opener•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Done for remainder of preseason•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Officially out Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Still not practicing Saturday•
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...