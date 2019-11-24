Warriors' Kevon Looney: Missing next two games

Looney (hamstring) will miss the Warriors' next two games, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney has been absent from the floor since suffering a right hamstring injury in the season opener. The center will unfortunately miss the next two games, putting his season total to 18 missed contests. It's reported though that Looney is nearing a return and it could possible come sometime on the Warriors' next road trip beginning Friday at Miami.