Warriors' Kevon Looney: Missing next two games
Looney (hamstring) will miss the Warriors' next two games, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney has been absent from the floor since suffering a right hamstring injury in the season opener. The center will unfortunately miss the next two games, putting his season total to 18 missed contests. It's reported though that Looney is nearing a return and it could possible come sometime on the Warriors' next road trip beginning Friday at Miami.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Nearing return to action•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will rehab in G League•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: To be re-evaluated Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Resumes individual work•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out another two weeks•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't travel to Houston•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...