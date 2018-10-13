Warriors' Kevon Looney: Modest production in preseason finale

Looney went for four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes in the Warriors' 119-105 preseason loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Meanwhile, Damian Jones, one of the other candidates for the starting center role to open the season, thrived in a starting opportunity. Jones racked up 16 points to Looney's four in just three additional minutes of playing time, so it increasingly appears that the former will open the season in the top job. That would likely leave Looney as a key backup in the second-unit power forward rotation, with a chance to possibly exceed 13.8 minutes he averaged in the 2017-18 campaign.