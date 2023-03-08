Looney isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Despite being available, Looney will be replaced by Jonathan Kuminga in the starting five Tuesday. The 26-year-old big is averaging 7.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.9 minutes across his previous seven games coming off the bench this season.